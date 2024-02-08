Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Belgian boss has rejuvenated the Govan club since taking over from Michael Beale last October and has already won the Viaplay Cup.

The hard-fought 2-1 home win over Aberdeen on Tuesday meant the Light Blues moved level on points with the Hoops for 24 hours until Brendan Rodgers' side earned a narrow 2-1 success over Hibernian on Wednesday night to move three points clear, albeit having played a game more than their Old Firm rivals.

Rangers skipper Tavernier said: “The manager has put us in a really good place.

"The intensity behind the scenes on the training ground is really picking up and you can see that with the performances that we're putting in week-in, week-out.

"We're growing as a team and there are still areas that we can improve on, which is a good thing.

"But we are growing. Last night was a matter of getting three points no matter how we did it and we move on to the next one now.

"We've got great characters in the squad. It was a matter of coming in at half-time and just resetting.

"We knew that we conceded a poor goal on our behalf but we knew that we had a really good performance with the ball and we nullified their chances.

"So it was about just going in the second half and keep asking the questions and we managed to do that.

"But the gaffer has brought in a real mentality, that he wants perfection no matter what, if it's in the training ground or on the pitch and we're delivering that and we're coming closer as a team with his ideas, and going from strength to strength."

Tavernier noted the elation at the end of the game in which Rangers finished with 10 men after substitute Dujon Sterling was sent off in the 88th minute before eight fraught minutes of added time.

"I think the fans see the effort and the performances that we're putting in," Tavernier said.