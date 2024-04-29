Rangers' James Tavernier. (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group)

Reports last week claimed former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was keen to take Tavernier and Connor Goldson to Al-Ettifaq in the summer.

Speaking after being named on the PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year shortlist, Tavernier said: “Well, it’s definitely not been the first time there has been speculation from Saudi Arabia brought up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s been the past year it’s been flying about and, reading what has been said lately, Connor has been tagged on the list with that.

“But it’s football, there is always going to be speculation. I am contracted to Rangers for another two seasons after this and I am fully focused on what I have to do this season and then concentrate on what’s to come next season.

“The gaffer has come out and said I’m a big part of his plans, which is obviously nice to hear. My full focus is on Rangers and my contract is with Rangers.”

The right-back joins team-mate Jack Butland on the four-man list after netting 24 goals this season and leading Gers to League Cup success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are also well in the title race despite a slow start and have a Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final against Celtic to follow.

But Rangers recently came under criticism after winning just twice in eight games to lose top spot in the Premiership to Celtic, who are three points and five goals ahead with four matches to play.

Tavernier said: “I have got big shoulders, I can accept criticism. I can probably give myself more criticism than the outside world.

“It’s part and parcel, it’s football, in this day and age it’s amplified the way people criticise. But that’s the way the world works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can handle all the pressure, so it’s just about me trying to lead by example on and off the pitch and I will always try and do that the best I can.”

Rangers came through a difficult game in Paisley on Sunday to beat St Mirren 2-1 thanks to Cyriel Dessers’ late effort, ending a three-match run without a league victory.

Tavernier, whose side host Kilmarnock on Sunday, said: “Not every game is going to be perfect. Football is like that. Even the best teams in the world, not every game is going to be perfect.

“The most important thing was to get the three points and how we reacted in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know our performance levels could be better but we won the game and then we can improve.

“The gaffer’s message has been about everyone really coming together and pushing each other. It’s good to see with different scenarios that are thrown at us, that we can rise above it.”

Tavernier welcomed his nomination.

“It’s an amazing feeling to get recognised by your fellow professionals,” the 32-year-old said.