James Tavernier insists Rangers are in a much better shape ahead of the visit of Aris Limassol than when they suffered a shock Europa League defeat in Cyprus last month.

Rangers' James Tavernier. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Michael Beale had departed the Ibrox club following the 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership and club hero Steven Davis was tasked with taking the Light Blues to Limassol Stadium for matchday four.

However, after beating Spanish outfit Real Betis 1-0 in their Group C opener at Ibrox, the Govan men were still reeling from their dismal display against the Dons and lost 2-1 to Aris and after Davis guided Rangers to a 3-0 victory away to St Mirren on return to domestic duties, Philippe Clement was installed as new boss.

The Belgian is unbeaten in eight matches as boss including a draw away to Sparta Prague and a 2-1 win over the Czech side at Ibrox and a home victory over Aris Limassol on Thursday night would put the Glasgow giants in a strong position, with Real Betis two points ahead of the Light Blues with two fixtures remaining, including a home game against Rangers.

Gers skipper Tavernier, who scored a late penalty at Pittodrie on Sunday to rescue a point in the 1-1 draw against Aberdeen, said: “We know how disappointing a performance it was we put in in Cyprus. But a lot has changed since then.

“The gaffer has come in. We are really listening to the gaffer and taking his ideas on to the pitch.

“Whatever game plan he puts forward for us on Thursday we will be doing that.

“First of all, we will be trying to keep a clean sheet and when we get chances we need to be clinical.

“There’s a lot of clarity in the team and everyone knows their role and what they are doing. Everyone is getting fitter and stronger.

“We are all trying to push each other and we have got a real good momentum going.

“The Aberdeen game, we will look back on – especially the first 15, 20 minutes – and we know where we need to improve. We are always looking to improve, even if we win games.