Jamie Murphy’s focus on Rangers future after long road back from injury

Jamie Murphy has revealed the days of anguish that left him fearing he might never pull on a Rangers jersey again.

The Ibrox winger suffered a devastating injury on Kilmarnock’s plastic pitch last August, ruling him out for the remainder of Steven Gerrard’s debut campaign in Glasgow.

The 29-year-old’s knee buckled in sickening fashion as he tried to change direction - leaving him facing nine months in the rehab room as he embarked on a long fight for fitness.

The former Motherwell, Sheffield United and Brighton wideman admits the mental turmoil of such a serious cruciate ligament rupture was every bit as painful as the physical scars he had to endure.

The former Scotland international has overcome the lowest points of his road to recovery and is now determined to make up for lost time after rejoining Gerrard’s squad at their summer training camp in the Algarve.

“There was a lot of speaking to friends and family,” he told RangersTV. “There were days where you felt like you were never going to play football again, and then there were days where you feel like you can play tomorrow.

“It is about trying to keep a level head and work hard every day to get back to where I am now.

“It has been long and it’s the longest amount of time I have ever missed in my career, so it has been tough - but I am just delighted to be back involved and out training with the boys.

“I got great advice at the start. There are peaks and valleys - it’s never a straight path and it’s never good all the way through.

“There are some down moments and some highs, but I am glad I managed to get there in the end.

“I know I couldn’t have done it without the medical team we have here and everyone we have in there has played a part in getting me back to where I am now, so I am really thankful to them.”

Murphy’s return will hand Gerrard another attacking option on top of the six new players added this summer.