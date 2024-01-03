John Lundstram has revealed he "would love to stay" at Rangers as he enters the final months of his contract at Ibrox.

The 29-year-old midfielder signed from Sheffield United in July 2021 and his current deal is up in the summer.

Lundstram has been impressed with the impact Philippe Clement has made at the Govan club since taking over from Michael Beale in October and he has been a key player for the Belgian boss.

Asked about a possible contract renewal, Lundstram said: "I have never shied away from saying how much I love the club and I would love to stay but it is obviously between me and the club to sort it out.

"I hope so (it is in the pipeline) of course, but that's between me and the club, but I would love to stay."

Rangers' 3-1 win over Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Tuesday keeps Clement's side eight points behind cinch Premiership leaders Celtic with two games in hand as top-flight football in Scotland stops for a winter break.

The Gers lost 2-1 against their bitter rivals last Saturday at Parkhead but remain firmly in contention to sustain a title challenge against Brendan Rodgers’ side.

The Viaplay Cup is already in the Ibrox trophy room thanks to a 1-0 win over Aberdeen in the final at Hampden Park last month and the Light Blues reached the last 16 of the Europa League last month by beating Real Betis in December.

Lundstram – who helped Rangers reach the 2022 Europa League final, where they were beaten on penalties by Eintracht Frankfurt – and who has winner's medals in both major cup competitions, will return after the break with confidence.

He said: "There is still everything to play for. We are still in all the competitions, fighting for the league, fighting for the Scottish Cup and we are still in the last 16 of the Europa League. So loads to fight for.

"We are getting lads back from injuries and if we try to keep the injuries low I am sure we can fight on all fronts.