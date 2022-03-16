John Souttar: Severity of Rangers-bound Hearts defender's ankle injury revealed

The Rangers-bound centre-back – who signed a pre-contract agreement in January that will see him complete a switch to Ibrox in the summer – has been left out of Clarke’s 24-man squad for the upcoming friendlies against Poland and either Wales or Austria.

Souttar was on the scoresheet in Scotland's last match – a 2-0 win over Denmark at Hampden in November that sealed a home World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine – after being handed a late call-up due to injuries in defence.

It was a fairytale return to the international scene for the former Dundee United stopper, who earned his fourth cap and his first since 2018 after a battling back from career-threatening Achilles injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Souttar will complete a switch to Ibrox in the summer

The 26-year-old is currently sidelined by an ankle knock picked up in Hearts’ recent 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Tannadice, however, the Scotland boss reported that the injury is not serious.

"John Souttar who played and scored against Denmark, has picked up an ankle injury,” Clarke said.