Kyle Lafferty leaves Rangers by mutual consent

Rangers’ Kyle Lafferty has left the club after his cotnract was terminated by mutualc consent.

On Wednesday, Steven Gerrard as revealed Lafferty was close to completing his Ibrox exit and an official statement followed soon after.

The Northern Ireland international returned for a second stint with the Light Blues last year but struggled to oust Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe from Gerrard’s line-up.

He was told he was free to leave earlier this summer and is now the fourth Gers departure in recent days following Daniel Candeias, Jak Alnwick and Ryan Hardie’s exits.

The club said in a statement: “Rangers can today confirm that Kyle Lafferty’s contract has been terminated by mutual consent.

“The 31-year-old returned to Ibrox for a second spell last summer and made 30 appearances under Steven Gerrard during 2018-19, scoring six goals.

“Kyle leaves with the best wishes of everyone at the club for his future career.”

Gerrard said: “We’re doing everything we can to have the squad set and ready for the new season.

“There will be other bodies that move on but that’s easier said than done when you’re trying to find people the right opportunity for themselves.

“I’m told Kyle Lafferty is close to finding a solution from a mutual point of view.

“I think there’s something loading there that might be released today or tomorrow so we wait and see.”

Gerrard also says he has no concerns over reports Rangers could be hit with a significant compensation bill as a result of the club’s ongoing court dispute with Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct firm.

“That’s a topic for the board to deal with and I think they are doing that,” he said. “I just focus on football. I’ve had really strong backing from the board so far so I’ve got no complaints.”