Leeds complete signing of midfielder Glen Kamara from Rangers

Leeds have completed the signing of Finland midfielder Glen Kamara from Rangers.
By PA Sport staff
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read

The 27-year-old has signed a four-year contract at Elland Road after joining for an undisclosed fee.

The former Arsenal and Dundee player scored 11 goals in 193 appearances for Rangers but only started one game since the Light Blues’ League Cup final defeat by Celtic in February and was out of the first-team picture this season.

Kamara, who has 52 caps, becomes Leeds’ eighth summer signing and the Sky Bet Championship club have also been linked with a move for Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley.

Leeds had earlier continued their recruitment drive by signing Werder Bremen midfielder Ilia Gruev for an undisclosed fee.

The Bulgaria international arrived at Elland Road on a four-year deal.

