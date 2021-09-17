Kent pulled up 20 minutes from the end of the Ibrox club’s 2-0 Europa League Group A defeat at home to Lyon on Thursday night and was sent for a scan on Friday

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard anticipates the 24-year-old being absent for up to four weeks which could see Kent miss the Scottish champions’ next five games against Motherwell, Livingston, Dundee, Sparta Prague and Hibs.

“We’ve certainly got a problem with Ryan Kent, he’ll be sent for a scan today so we’ll know the extent of the injury by late afternoon or early evening,” said Gerrard.

Rangers’ Ryan Kent trudges off after picking up an injury during the UEFA Europa League group match against Lyon at Ibrox

“He’s obviously going to be out for the weekend. If the doctor’s prediction is right, he could miss a few weeks, but we’ll know more later.

“Ryan had a rest during the last international break and he came back and trained well.

“I don’t think he’s had any problem that’s got worse, I think this is just an isolated incident. You could see he pulled up with something and hopefully it’s not as bad as it looked.

“The good thing is that if it’s a hamstring injury and it’s three or four weeks, which these normally are, we obviously have an international break during that period to try and get him ready.

“I think he’ll definitely be missing the next few weeks if the doctor’s predictions are right.”

Gerrard revealed that Alfredo Morelos could also be missing when Rangers resume the defence of their Premiership title against Motherwell at Ibrox on Sunday.

“Alfredo has a tight hamstring although not on Ryan Kent’s level,” added Gerrard. “We might send him (for a scan) too just to be sure on that one, so Alfredo is a doubt for Sunday too. Besides that, everyone else is okay.

“We put a big effort into Thursday’s game with no reward so today is about picking the boys up and getting them recovered because the Motherwell game comes on us pretty quickly.

“Tomorrow we’ll go tactically into the Motherwell game so it happens quick, the games are thick and fast. So we have no time to dwell, we have to move on fast.”

On a disappointing night for Rangers, some sections of the home crowd occasionally vented their frustration in the direction of midfielder John Lundstram but Gerrard praised the performance of his summer signing.

“I can’t talk for the crowd,” said Gerrard.

“I’m sure there will be enough phone-ins and enough debate and noise outside that you can listen to, to get the fans’ opinions.

“I thought John’s performance, outside one or two little minor things, was really strong tonight.

“We put him into the middle of the pitch because we could see Steven Davis getting a little bit tired and fatigued.

“At 2-0, we were starting to think we maybe needed more legs in there, while thinking about Davo for future games.

“But it would be incredibly harsh to point fingers John’s way.

“Because I think the majority of the things he did tonight were really positive from my point of view.”

Lyon manager Peter Bosz felt his team were deserved winners after a difficult opening spell.