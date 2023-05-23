The Ibrox club confirmed that Thomson’s last game in charge will be Sunday’s Scottish Cup Final against Celtic at Hampden Park.

Glasgow City won the SWPL title at Ibrox on Sunday with a late and dramatic 1-0 win over Rangers which left the Light Blues third in the table and out of the Champions League places.

Thomson was responsible for the club’s first SWPL title win in 2021-22, completing the league season undefeated. He followed this by winning the club’s first Sky Sports Cup earlier this season at Tynecastle, beating Hibernian in the final and also led Rangers in their first Champions League campaign.

Malky Thomson during a Scottish Women's Premier League match between Rangers and Glasgow City at Ibrox

Incoming chief executive James Bisgrove told the club’s official website: “Malky has achieved historic successes and will be remembered as the coach who led us to our first-ever league title and first journey in the Champions League.

“When Malky was asked to leave his academy role and become women’s head coach, he did so with great energy and enthusiasm.

“Phase one of our women’s football strategy was to create Scotland’s first full-time professional, fully integrated team.

“Malky then led us through phase two, as we won our first-ever trophies, and the club had always agreed with him that, as we entered phase three of the strategy, he would return to his academy position, where his experience will be invaluable.

“On behalf of the board, I congratulate Malky for his fantastic contribution to the Women’s football programme.

“We will now commence the search for a new women’s head coach who will join Rangers in the summer.

