In a barnstorming Killie start to the cinch Premiership encounter, defender Chris Stokes headed in from a corner after six minutes but Rangers steadied and responded with goals from attackers Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent.

Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong was sent off and Morelos headed in his second from a Barisic cross in the 73rd minute.

But Killie pulled a goal back in the 85th minute through defender Joe Wright to ensure a nervy ending.

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos celebrates scoring against Kilmarnock

Beale said: "It was never going to be a beauty contest because I don't think the surface allows for that.

"Kilmarnock started on the front foot and we started the complete opposite.

"We didn't heed the warnings the staff had given players and we found ourselves 1-0 down, with a mountain to climb. Again.

"The start is a concern because you know what's coming your way here. You either stand up to it which we did after the first five minutes.

"There are things I can't work out at the moment, things I've spoken about with the group.

"They're as frustrated as me so we need to work away.

"We've played nearly as many games as we've had training sessions. So it's about remembering some old themes from maybe 18 months ago, rocking up and playing games.

"The results are good. We just need to tighten the screws in one or two areas, because we're scoring goals.

"We can't keep on going behind and coming back. It's all right saying it shows a fantastic mentality but we can't keep doing it."

Swansea head coach Russell Martin had reportedly claimed that Rangers had failed with a bid for forward Morgan Whittaker but Beale said: "Did he really? I didn't know we had made a bid but if he said we did...I will talk about the player.

