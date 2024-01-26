Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 22-year-old Ivorian midfielder will arrive in Glasgow once his work permit application has been confirmed and the deal, which runs to 2028, is subject to international clearance.

Diomande becomes the second signing of the January transfer window for Philippe Clement’s side following the arrival of Fabio Silva on loan from Wolves earlier this month.

Diomande told the club’s official website: “I am very excited to join such a historic club and I’ve heard a lot of good things about the team.

“I had a lot of great conversations with the manager who told me about his plans for the team and where I would fit in, which helped convince me that Rangers was right for me.

“I really can’t wait to get started, join up with my teammates, and run out at Ibrox for the very first time in front of the Rangers supporters.”

Diomande joined FC Nordsjaelland from the Right to Dream football academy in Ghana, which has helped produce players such as Mohammed Kudus, Simon Adingra and Kamaldeen Sulemana in recent years.

The midfielder made his debut for the Danish Superliga side in February 2020, establishing himself as a permanent fixture in the Nordsjaelland team over the coming years.

Clement said: “I am really pleased to have been able to add Mohamed to our squad, and I am excited to see what he can bring to our team.

“In our conversations and what I have seen of him as a player, I believe he will be a real asset to us, not only in what remains of this season, but in the seasons to come also.