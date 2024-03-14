Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gers have not lost at home in the tournament since being defeated by Lyon in 2021, with matches in Glasgow key to their run to the final two years ago.

Ibrox will be packed out on Thursday evening for the second leg of a last-16 tie delicately poised at 2-2 following the first leg in Lisbon last week.

However Argentina World Cup winner Otamendi is confident his side will thrive in the Govan cauldron.

Benfica captain Nicolas Otamendi

“We enjoy such atmospheres,” said the 36-year-old, speaking at Ibrox on the eve of the match. “It’s beautiful to play in these atmospheres.

“Football is a sport that provides hostility. It’s good for us and we should play without any fear.

“The teams know each other now (after the first leg) and we want to do our best to qualify for the next round.”

Benfica – a point off the top of the Portuguese Liga – have been criticised recently after back-to-back defeats against rivals Porto and Sporting Lisbon prior to the first leg.

However, they arrive in Glasgow having steadied the ship with a 3-1 win at home to Estoril last weekend. Otamendi hopes victory at Ibrox can act as a springboard for the remainder of their campaign.

“It’s important that we win for our own mindset and for the rest of our season,” he said.

“This is not the key for our season but we know it could be a booster for the rest of our campaign.

“We must be calm and strong mentally. We have had tough periods this season and we must overcome them.

“We had a good result at the weekend which brought calmness, now there is a willingness to win this next match.”

Benfica boss Roger Schmidt expects the Ibrox showdown to resemble a cup final.

“After the draw last week, this is the decisive game and one team is going out of the Europa League,” he said.

“I expect a game which is more open than last week. They scored with their first chance and their second chance. We were able to create chances but had to accept the draw.

“Now we start again at zero. I’ve not been here before but I’ve heard a lot about the place. There is big motivation for Rangers but also for us.

“If you go for prizes, these are the decisive weeks of the season. We are still able to do something in three competitions.

“It is almost the end of the season and we have to show that we deserve to go to the quarter-finals. It would be a great achievement.”

Schmidt is braced for the possibility of the tie going the distance. “We want to win and it doesn’t matter how,” said the German.