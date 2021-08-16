Nikola Katic responds to speculation regarding his Ibrox future

Over the weekend it was reported that the centre-back had been told his Ibrox career was nearing the end as the club looked to move him on by the end of the transfer window.

The Croatian international has not played for the Rangers first-team since March 2020 due to a cruciate ligament rupture.

He has not featured in a match day squad this season but did play for the club’s B side in the 3-2 SPFL Trust Trophy win over Dumbarton.

Nikola Katic

Katic, however, appears to have responded to the speculation on social media.

The 24-year-old posted a picture of himself celebrating a Rangers goal against Motherwell with the caption “many more like this to come".