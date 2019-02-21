No place for sectarian abuse in Scottish football says Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insists the club are determined to stamp out the “unacceptable behaviour” from the stands that has overshadowed their William Hill Scottish Cup win over Kilmarnock.

Killie manager Steve Clarke likened the sectarian abuse he was subjected to at

Ibrox to living in the “Dark Ages” after being called a “Fenian b******” by the home supporters at Ibrox.

The emotional former Scotland defender - who spent 30 years in England after leaving St Mirren in 1987 - claimed he woke up each day and thanked Chelsea for taking him away from the west of Scotland because his children do not understand the sectarian culture.

The Ibrox club issued a statement after Clarke’s comments which read: “Rangers wishes to make it clear unacceptable behaviour will not be tolerated at Ibrox. Everything will be done to eradicate this kind of behaviour.”

Gerrard was keen to talk about the football but he backed the club’s position.

When asked about his former Liverpool coach’s comments, Gerrard said: “I only saw the interview when I got home. I wasn’t aware of the interview or how Steve felt.

“He came into my room after the match and he was pretty normal. It never got mentioned.

“But the club have made a statement on it and it’s a statement that I support. We don’t support any kind of unacceptable behaviour from the terraces and that’s the way it will always be at Rangers.””