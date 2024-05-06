Rangers manager Philippe Clement applauds the fans after the cinch Premiership win at Ibrox against Kilmarnock. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

The Gers boss was speaking after the 4-1 home win over Kilmarnock which returned the Light Blues to within three points of their city rivals with three fixtures remaining.

After Celtic’s convincing 3-0 win over Hearts at Parkhead on Saturday, Rodgers looked ahead to the visit of Rangers and said: “We can have a bit of fun.”

Clement was not impressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That it is something that I would never say about an opponent,” said the Light Blues boss, who confirmed centre-back Leon Balogun went off at half-time with an injury which will be assessed in the next few days.

“But okay, we will see. It’s not really respectful towards my team. That is what I think. So I will never say things like that about an opponent.

“I am looking forward to that (game) and to be honest as a manager I would love that it was tomorrow instead of next week – but that is maybe not so good for my players.

“We are really hungry for that game. Six months ago we were seven points behind and now we are three points behind and we can go equal. The team has already done a lot of steps and now it is about making the next step.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was quite an afternoon at Ibrox. Gers skipper James Tavernier scored an own goal after 12 minutes then had a penalty saved by Killie keeper Will Dennis after defender Joe Wright was sent off for the offending handball.

Portuguese attacker Fabio Silva levelled in the last of eight added minutes at the end of the first half before second-half substitute Ben Davies scored his first Gers goal in the 62nd minute with further goals from substitute Tom Lawrence and defender John Souttar.

Clement insists he did not need the evidence of the comeback win against a fourth-placed Killie side who will play European football next season to know his side “are going to fight until the very end”.

He said: “I didn’t need that game today for that. I spoke about that also last week and spoke about that also after Dundee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were all disappointed about the two results and that’s what the team did. For me that’s the basic of being a team and becoming a good team, is to never give up.