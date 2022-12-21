The Dons fell behind to a Fashion Sakala goal after 12 minutes but goals from attacker Luis 'Duk' Lopes and midfielder Leighton Clarkson had Jim Goodwin's side ahead going into seven minutes of added time - where second-half substitute Arfield scored twice to complete a remarkable turnaround.

It was Beale's second game as Gers boss and a second comeback 3-2 win after beating Hibernian by the same scoreline last Thursday but he said: "I don't want to be a party pooper to the players but they need to be better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They showed 10 out of 10 for character and mentality, especially at the end.

Rangers' Scott Arfield celebrates scoring the winning goal - his second injury-time finish last night in a dramatic 3-2 win over Aberdeen

"I made the four subs and I asked us to gamble a little bit and I'm delighted Scotty has come up with two goals.

"Once something went wrong, we didn't look like we were together at times and we made some simple mistakes. I was delighted we got the win as it looked, for a long time, we would get beat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The players have gone through some trauma over the past few weeks and months. We gave away a silly goal and when they scored the second we really struggled. But sometimes fortune favours the brave.

"I would say it was 10 out 10 for mentality and character and five out of 10 for performance. We need to keep improving. I'm delighted we won but Jim must feel sick as his team performed well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is great that we have scored six goals in two games, I am over the moon with the two wins and I don't want to sound downbeat, I just know that we have got work to do. It would be wrong of me to sit here and be dishonest about that.