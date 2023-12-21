Kieran Dowell has been "patient" but is now ready to make his mark at Rangers after a long-awaited return to action against St Johnstone on Wednesday.

Rangers' Kieran Dowell applauds the fans after the cinch Premiership victory against St Johnstone at Ibrox

The 26-year-old midfielder has struggled to get first-team football since signing on a free from Norwich in May, albeit injury has played a part in his absence.

Dowell made his first appearance since November 1 and played his part in the 2-0 cinch Premiership win over the Perth club at Ibrox which closed the gap behind leaders Celtic to two points with a game in hand.

The downside to a comfortable victory were injuries to striker Kemar Roofe and midfielder John Lundstram, the latter having to go off at half-time after a tackle from Diallang Jaiyesimi which brought a red card for the St Johnstone player.

Both players will be assessed but the engine room is already without Ryan Jack, Jose Cifuentes, Tom Lawrence and Nico Raskin, along with striker Danilo.

Philippe Clement will have to dig deep into his squad for the games against Motherwell, Ross County, Celtic and Kilmarnock before the January break and Dowell is ready to answer the call.

He said: "It was class. I really enjoyed it. I had an inkling the day before I would be in the starting XI and I was really excited to be back, especially at Ibrox.

"I think the manager likes me as a player. The issue was just there were a few players ahead of me in the positions I like to play.

"Obviously it came up the other night to put me in to centre midfield, which I'm happy to do. The manager knows I can play there.

"It's just been about being patient and waiting for my chance. Obviously I've been training well and I'm glad I got through the 90 minutes.

"I'd like to think I could play back-to-back. I've been working hard in training, making sure I was fit so I can turn out the 90 minutes when called on.

"We have loads of games coming up so the squad is going to get stretched. We saw Dujon (Sterling) doing well at the weekend, so we have players who can play in those positions.

"The manager has said, every challenge the team has had we've have gotten through it. It's a testament to the squad."

Dowell believes Clement's desire to foster team spirit and keep everyone in the squad involved is bearing fruit amid a busy fixture list.

He said: "If you are involved with the squad you feel part of it as when you are sitting at home you feel distant from the lads.

"It's important what the manager said about having the guys part of it, even warming up, as you are part of the team.

"It's something he's been really good at.

"The manager has made a big thing about the squad being together. That's really helped us during tough times, when it's been a crisis if you like and we've had a few injuries.

"When you have those moments it brings you together as a squad - 100 per cent.

"When you know there are tired legs out there, it does help you pull through when you are all in it together as a team.