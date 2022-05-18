Penalty pain as Rangers lose in the cruelest way possible

Rangers players are dejected after losing the penalty shoot out following the UEFA Europa League Final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville. Picture date: Wednesday May 18, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Final. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Joe Aribo put the Rangers fans in dreamland when he slotted home following a slip in the German side’s defence in the 57th minute.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frankfurt levelled 12 minutes later when Rafael Borre knocked the ball home from close range following a low cross.

Gers finished extra-time strongly and Ryan Kent was denied at close range before Steven Davis had a shot cleared off the line, while James Tavernier had a free-kick saved in stoppage-time of the 1-1 draw.