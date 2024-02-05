Rangers manager Philippe Clement. (Photo by Steve Welsh/PA Wire)

The 75-year-old, who has managed QPR, Sheffield United and Cardiff among a host of other clubs, is the talk of Scottish – if not British – football after being confirmed on Monday morning as Pittodrie manager until the end of the season .

Warnock replaces Barry Robson, who was dismissed last week with the club eighth in the cinch Premiership.

However, Gers boss Clement, whose side can leapfrog leaders Celtic with a three-goal victory, does not foresee any surprises.

“I know him of course, he has a long history in football but we have never met,” said the Belgian, who described his Scottish Premiership Glen’s manager of the month award for January as a “collective” achievement. “He is someone with a lot of experience but I don’t think it will change a lot.

“I don’t think Aberdeen will play suddenly in a totally different style.

“I think the style they were playing is also the style he wants to see, so I don’t see big changes but whatever happens, we are ready for that.

“That is the good thing. The last couple of months we have met a lot of different playing styles and the team knows better and better how to react

“It is going to be a good battle.

“They are one of the three, four best teams in the league in quality of squad so I am a bit surprised about the position in the league but there are a few reasons for that in my mind – but I don’t want to speak about that, I want to speak about Rangers.

“It is a team with a lot of quality and we need to be at our best to take three points.”

Clement, who revealed defender Leon Balogun will see a specialist on Monday to see if he requires surgery on a facial injury picked up against Livingston, insists the prospect of overtaking Celtic – albeit potentially only until Wednesday when the Hoops play Hibernian – has not entered his thinking.

The former Genk, Club Brugge and Monaco boss said: “Totally not. Zero. Nobody in the building is talking about that.

“We are just busy with our own game, having respect for our opponents, having respect for their qualities, trying to use their weaknesses, and taking the points and playing good football entertaining our fans and keeping this really strong mentality in the dressing room.

“I know what it takes to win trophies, I have been there enough times as a player and as a manager.

“There is only one way and to focus on yourself and play it game by game. People who look too far ahead they fail because they lose their focus.”