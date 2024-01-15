Rangers manager Philippe Clement. (Photo by Steve Welsh/PA Wire)

The Ibrox side have brought in Fabio Silva from Wolves and allowed Sam Lammers to join Utrecht in two loan deals so far in January.

Quoted on his club's official website, Clement said: "Everybody is working day and night, everybody is working really hard for that.

"It is not the easiest window if you don't have the most money, so you need to be creative, you need to be fast, but everybody is working really hard.

"That is the reality in these things until there is a signature you can be at the end of the road but if you don't have the signature, you are at the beginning of the road again of another story so we are going to keep on working hard the next couple of weeks to get our target."

Clement was sent off for dissent as his side lost 1-0 to Hertha Berlin in a training-ground friendly in Spain on Saturday.

Rangers now gear up for this weekend's Scottish Cup opener at Dumbarton when they face FC Copenhagen in another friendly at Ibrox on Tuesday night.

"The players have had a heavy load in the last couple of days and have been working hard, we will fly back to Glasgow and then we have the big game against Copenhagen who have been doing really well in the Champions League, so it is a big challenge," said Clement, whose side lifted the Viaplay Cup last month. "Every game I want them to show hunger, passion, what the fans want and what they want also.