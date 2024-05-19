Rangers manager Philippe Clement during Saturday's Scottish Premiership draw with Hearts at Tynecastle. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

​Philippe Clement insists Rangers will give "all the energy" they have to win Saturday's Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park.

The Light Blues boss will assess his depleted squad following the weekend 3-3 draw with Hearts in their final cinch Premiership game of the season at Tynecastle.

Jambos skipper Lawrence Shankland opening the scoring but the makeshift Ibrox side responded and second-half goals from Northern Ireland’s Ross McCausland, Todd Cantwell and substitute Fabio Silva put the visitors - consigned to second place in the Premiership behind champions Celtic - in a seemingly commanding position. However, Dexter Lembikisa's volley in the 82nd minute gave Steven Naismith's third-placed Jambos hope before Kyosuke Tagawa levelled in the last of five added minutes.

Clement gave time to Abdallah Sima and Dujon Sterling following their injuries and Ridvan Yilmaz also got more minutes off the bench but Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo, John Souttar, Leon Balogun and Borna Barisic are facing a race to be fit for the final.

Clement said: "First we will see who is available for every training day and make a plan with medical staff and performance staff, who can play how many minutes. It is going to be a puzzle like that.

"We don't have 22 players who can play 90 minutes. That is not the case at the moment. We have to make a good plan to win this cup final. It is a huge thing for everybody at the club and we are going to put all the energy we have into winning that."

On Saturday afternoon's developments, which left Rangers eight points behind Celtic at the end of the league season, Clement said: "We should have won this game. When you have 10 shots on target and score three goals it needs to be better and if you get four shots on target (against you) and three goals against you it needs to be better also and I am not speaking about Jack (Butland).

