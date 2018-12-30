Rangers ace Andy Halliday enjoyed Old Firm victory against Celtic

Boyhood Rangers fan Andy Halliday described the Gers’ 1-0 win over Celtic at Ibrox as “probably the best day” of his life and put the victory down to showing no respect to the Ladbrokes Premiership leaders.

Midfielder Ryan Jack’s first-half goal gave the Light Blues their first victory over Brendan Rodgers’ side in 13 meetings since Rodgers took over at Parkhead in 2016 and it took them level on points with the defending champions.

It has not been all plain sailing at Rangers for midfielder Halliday since he signed from Bradford in 2015 and he was asked again by boss Steven Gerrard to play left-back, but he turned in a terrific man-of-the-match performance to the cheers of the home supporters.

Reflecting on the result, the 27-year-old told Rangers TV: “Probably the best day of my life.

“It has been difficult over the last couple of years as a team and individually.

“Personally I have been questioned quite a bit over the last couple of years and I stood up to that challenge and showed why I belong here.

“No-one can match my mental character and mental strength.

“I think I have showed this year in my performances that I want to be here.

“Today, there were 11 bodies that gave their absolute maximum, their A game and showed Celtic no respect from the first whistle and thoroughly deserved the victory.

“The gaffer got it spot on in his post-match interview against Celtic at Parkhead (1-0 home win).

“We just didn’t look as if we had any belief on the day that we wanted to get the win.

“We came out of our shell more in the second half and started to cause them problems so when we went for the game plan for today, we wanted to get in their faces.

“Celtic have gave us a couple of doings in the past and today should have been a doing.

“Like I said I have had a tough time but the support I have had personally from the fans has been outstanding.

“I have never experienced anything like that today, the way they were singing my name for the last 10 minutes, I will take that to the grave.”

And Ryan Jack admits he has never had a feeling like the one he got after scoring Rangers’ Old Firm winner.

It was the midfielder’s first goal in a blue jersey since signing in the summer of 2017 and he dedicated it to his little girl Madison, running to her in the crowd to celebrate.

Speaking to RangersTV he smiled: “I am over the moon, delighted and what a feeling, I don’t think I have ever had a feeling like that in football ever before.

“As you could imagine the changing room is buzzing with that and we go into the break now on a high.

“I thought Ryan from just coming back from injury was excellent. I saw him about to chop back and I thought I could get myself up to the edge of the box for a strike and thankfully he saw me, picked me out and I just got my head over it and kept it down towards goal.

“I am proud of the boys, I think we will all say we are proud of each other and just what a feeling and what a day for the football club.

“The fans were magnificent, what a noise right from the first whistle to the last whistle.

It is a goal and a day I will never forget and the atmosphere was fantastic.”