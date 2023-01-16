The national stadium surface was particularly heavy following a wet Saturday in Glasgow for both of the weekend's Viaplay Cup semi-finals.

Beale is concerned that some of his players might pick up injuries in the wake of his side's extra-time win over Aberdeen, especially with a trip to Saturday's beaten semi-finalists, Kilmarnock, to come tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other teams in the last four, Celtic and Aberdeen, also have games in midweek and Beale feels the state of the pitch might remain a talking point.

Rangers manager Michael Beale celebrates following the Viaplay Cup semi-final match at Hampden Park

"I know we can't control the weather," he said. "Do we separate the two weekends to play one this weekend and one next weekend?

"That's for other people to decide but that was a difficult pitch and that could take its toll because we have a game on Wednesday night and so do the team we played and so do the two teams who played on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Where will the injuries come from playing on a heavy pitch and with the heavy legs to go again on Wednesday and again next weekend in the cup?"

One definite injury concern is match-winner Kemar Roofe, who landed heavily on his shoulder and had to come off shortly after making it 2-1 in extra-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beale said: "Kemar can't catch a break. He comes on and gets the winner then goes off injured. We'll have an X-ray on that but he's not dislocated it so we're hoping it is just a bad landing and a sore one.

"With Antonio Colak out and Kemar out, who was our top goalscorer the year we won the league, I think the group deserve big credit for continuing to win under big pressure every three or four days."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin will be without Anthony Stewart for his side's trip to Hearts after the defender was sent off for a reckless challenge.

Goodwin had already lost Luis 'Duk' Lopes and Leighton Clarkson through injury while Kelle Roos was struggling with a strain.

Advertisement Hide Ad