Rangers boss Steven Gerrard hails Hibernian keeper after stalemate

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says he cannot blame his players for another two points dropped as he heaped credit on Hibernian’s back-up goalkeeper Adam Bogdan.

The Ibrox side surrendered the Ladbrokes Premiership lead for the second time in a fortnight as they were held to a goalless draw by Neil Lennon’s men at Easter Road.

Rangers dominated the capital clash but were frustrated by former Liverpool academy prospect Bogdan as they allowed Celtic to regain top spot.

The Bulgarian shot-stopper started on the bench but was introduced just 11 minutes into the game when Ofir Marciano limped off with a calf strain.

There were no signs of rustiness, though, as he pulled off two crucial stops to deny Alfredo Morelos.

Gers had more chances late in the second half but were unable to capitalise as their recent lack of ruthlessness returned to see them slip back behind the Hoops.

Gerrard said: “Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say we’ve found a sub keeper tonight who has come on and bailed his team out on probably four or five occasions.

“You can’t be too critical of players, we’re creating chances, we’re getting really good opportunities to score.

“The reason we were top of the league before the game was probably Alfredo and he’s the one who had the chances tonight.

“So we are not critical. Neil Lennon said to me coming off that we were outstanding. As a manager I can’t ask more of my players.”

And Gerrard had no complaints with referee Craig Thompson’s decision to turn down a late penalty appeal after the ball appeared to strike Hibs midfielder Mark Milligan high on the arm.

But he insisted home defender Ryan Porteous was lucky to only see yellow for a crude 79th-minute hack at Lassana Coulibaly.

“The reality is that the ref was three yards away and that was a very, very dangerous tackle.

“In my book, in Neil’s book, in anyone’s book that was a dangerous tackle.”