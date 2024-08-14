Rangers captain James Tavernier promises fans performances will improve
Rangers fell to a 3-1 aggregate defeat to Dynamo Kyiv after the visitors scored two late goals at Hampden following a harsh second yellow card for Brazilian full-back Jefte.
The 2-0 defeat followed an uninspiring start to the William Hill Premiership campaign which has seen Philippe Clement's side draw with Hearts and beat an injury-ravaged Motherwell side 2-1 at Rangers' temporary home.
The Light Blues will now drop into the Europa League group stage but their focus switches to the defence of the Premier Sports Cup, which begins against St Johnstone at the national stadium on Saturday.
Rangers' fans faith has been rocked by the summer transfer activity and delays in Ibrox renovations but Tavernier believes improvement is coming following encouraging introductions for summer signings Vaclav Cerny and Connor Barron .
Tavernier told Rangers TV: "We have got to look back on this as quickly as possible, see where we can improve because we know as a team we can play better.
"But we have to put this to one side and really concentrate on the weekend's game now.
"We have got new lads coming in getting their match fitness up. As a group we are all still learning. It was Vac's second game in front of me now so we are trying to create that partnership, and obviously Baz (Barron) and Dio ( Mohamed Diomande ) in the centre of midfield.
"We are working as hard as possible, giving everything for the badge and the team. The performances will come.
"We are continuously working hard on the training pitch and we are going to keep fighting until the end."