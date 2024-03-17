Rangers' cinch Premiership match at Dundee called off due to waterlogged pitch

Cinch Premiership title hopefuls Rangers’ match against Dundee at Dens Park has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.
By Sports Desk
Published 17th Mar 2024, 10:44 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2024, 10:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The decision was taken following a second pitch inspection at 10:15 GMT on Sunday morning.

There was a 9.15am pitch inspection ahead of the noon kick-off at the Scot Foam Stadium, with a second inspection by match referee Don Robertson taking place an hour later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Dundee released a statement at 10.28am on their X account which read: “Following the referee’s second pitch inspection this morning, today’s cinch Premiership match with Rangers has been postponed.

Ground staff worked on the pitch ahead of the cinch Premiership match between Dundee and Rangers at Dens Park before officials called the game offGround staff worked on the pitch ahead of the cinch Premiership match between Dundee and Rangers at Dens Park before officials called the game off
Ground staff worked on the pitch ahead of the cinch Premiership match between Dundee and Rangers at Dens Park before officials called the game off

“Recent rainfall has meant the pitch has become waterlogged and the match has been called off.”

Four games have now been postponed at Dundee’s home ground so far this season after heavy rainfall.

Philippe Clements’ Rangers side will now go into the international break trailing Celtic by one point with a game in hand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Ibrox club said it would “make further comment in due course” in a brief statement acknowledging the postponement.

Rangers have nine fixtures remaining while Celtic have eight, with two Old Firm games still to be played out.

The Gers return to action with a home game against Hibernian on March 30, the same day Dundee travel to Tayside rivals St Johnstone.

Related topics:DundeeSt JohnstoneCelticOld Firm