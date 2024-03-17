Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The decision was taken following a second pitch inspection at 10:15 GMT on Sunday morning.

There was a 9.15am pitch inspection ahead of the noon kick-off at the Scot Foam Stadium, with a second inspection by match referee Don Robertson taking place an hour later.

And Dundee released a statement at 10.28am on their X account which read: “Following the referee’s second pitch inspection this morning, today’s cinch Premiership match with Rangers has been postponed.

Ground staff worked on the pitch ahead of the cinch Premiership match between Dundee and Rangers at Dens Park before officials called the game off

“Recent rainfall has meant the pitch has become waterlogged and the match has been called off.”

Four games have now been postponed at Dundee’s home ground so far this season after heavy rainfall.

Philippe Clements’ Rangers side will now go into the international break trailing Celtic by one point with a game in hand.

The Ibrox club said it would “make further comment in due course” in a brief statement acknowledging the postponement.

Rangers have nine fixtures remaining while Celtic have eight, with two Old Firm games still to be played out.