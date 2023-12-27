Rangers’ scheduled home Premiership game against Ross County on Wednesday night has been postponed due to adverse weather.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement. (Photo by Steve Welsh/PA Wire)

The Glasgow club revealed Ross County have been unable to travel to the Scottish capital due to conditions on the roads leading to Ibrox.

A Rangers statement read: “Rangers can confirm this evening’s Scottish Premiership fixture with Ross County has been postponed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Despite the Ibrox playing surface being in good condition and ready to host the match, adverse weather conditions on the A9 means our visitors have been unable to reach Glasgow.

“A new date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.”

Philippe Clement’s side beat Motherwell 2-0 at Fir Park on Christmas Eve and are currently five points behind leaders Celtic with two games in hand.