Rangers’ scheduled home Premiership game against Ross County on Wednesday night has been postponed due to adverse weather.
By PA Sport
Published 27th Dec 2023, 14:57 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 15:02 GMT
Rangers manager Philippe Clement. (Photo by Steve Welsh/PA Wire)Rangers manager Philippe Clement. (Photo by Steve Welsh/PA Wire)
The Glasgow club revealed Ross County have been unable to travel to the Scottish capital due to conditions on the roads leading to Ibrox.

A Rangers statement read: “Rangers can confirm this evening’s Scottish Premiership fixture with Ross County has been postponed.

“Despite the Ibrox playing surface being in good condition and ready to host the match, adverse weather conditions on the A9 means our visitors have been unable to reach Glasgow.

“A new date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.”

Philippe Clement’s side beat Motherwell 2-0 at Fir Park on Christmas Eve and are currently five points behind leaders Celtic with two games in hand.

Rangers travel to Celtic Park for a league game on December 30 when they bid to extend their winning run to eight games in all competitions and face Kilmarnock at home on January 2 before the winter break.

