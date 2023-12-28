Rangers have announced the loan signing of Wolves striker Fabio Silva until the end of the season.

Rangers appear close to a January loan deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers' Fabio Silva. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

The 21-year-old Portuguese forward will arrive at Ibrox on January 1 and will be available for selection when Rangers host Kilmarnock at Ibrox the following day.

Silva is manager Philippe Clement’s first signing since arriving in October and with Danilo and Kemar Roofe both injured, the Belgian coach had made no secret of his desire to strengthen his forward line.

Silva, who joined Wolves from Porto in 2021 for a reported fee of £35million, has fallen out of favour at Molineux and has only made ten appearances this season.

He spent last season on loan at Anderlecht and PSV.

On his move to Rangers, Silva said: “I am very happy, when I spoke to people about Glasgow and about Rangers, everyone told me good things about the club and the history.

"I played here once with Porto in the Europa League, so I already know the warm club, the environment and the stadium, so everything is perfect.

"I am very happy to be here, and I can't wait to start training with the team.”

Clement expressed delight at bolstering his options in attack.

“I am delighted we have been able to secure the signing of Fabio, he is a highly-rated striker and it is fantastic to have him joining our squad for the remainder of the season,” he told the club’s website. “He is a young player who already has some great experience in his career in both England and in Europe, and I am looking forward to working with him moving forward.”

Chief executive James Bisgrove added: “After speaking at length with Philippe, the Chairman and our football board ahead of this transfer window, we are all aligned in the areas we are looking to strengthen heading into 2024.

"It is hugely positive to have been able to add to the squad so early, especially with a player of Fabio’s calibre, and we are delighted to welcome him to Rangers.”

Silva will wear the number 7 shirt at Rangers.