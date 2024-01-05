Rangers will create a new singing section in the Copland Road stand for the 2024/25 season as part of an Ibrox revamp.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A number of new accessible viewing positions are also to be added to the front of the rear section of the same stand, increasing the overall wheelchair-accessible spaces to 153 - the highest of any stadium in the Scottish Premiership - while the stadium capacity overall will rise by almost 600.

Rangers announced the new seating arrangements following "a significant period of consultation with supporters and numerous stakeholders".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club's Ultras group, the Union Bears, are currently housed in the front corner of the Broomloan stand, which is at the opposite end of the ground from the Copland and they will make the switch.

Rangers' Ibrox Stadium will be undergoing a revamp during the 2024/25 season

The creation of the new singing section followed "trials earlier in the season and further to supporter and men's first-team player feedback."

A Rangers statement on their official website explained the changes and ramifications, saying: "The Ibrox atmosphere is renowned the world over, and the club are committed to enhancing that even further to ensure our famous home remains one of football's most iconic venues.

"Allied to these changes, a new cantilever will be constructed at the front of the Copland Rear with almost 1000 new seats, meaning a net-capacity increase of almost 600, with these new seats having some of the best views of the Ibrox pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As part of this, a number of supporters in existing seats will be relocated, and the club are extremely cognisant of the emotional attachment they may have to their place within the stadium.

"Those being displaced will have the first opportunity to renew within the new cantilever, and they will also be automatically offered seats beside their current friendship and family groups, should they be impacted by the changes.

"Supporters who move to the new cantilever section are sure to enjoy the upgrade to these fantastic new seats.