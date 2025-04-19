Rangers' Connor Barron. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Connor Barron insists Rangers will be going all out to finish on a high in their final five William Hill Premiership matches following their Europa League exit on Thursday night.

The Light Blues conceded two goals to Athletic Bilbao in the San Mames to go out 2-0 on aggregate in their quarter-final tie and now have to conclude a domestic season that is almost certain to end trophyless.

The Govan side are 15 points behind leaders Celtic with 15 to play for and are out of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup.

While some people believe Rangers’ season is effectively over, midfielder Barron said: “Every game you have got to win and that’s what we have got to do for the last five. We’ve got to go and do our jobs, as always.

“The last five games are going to be big.

“We have got to show what we’re all about and as I say, that’s our job to do, go and win five.

“We’ve got to go and win every single game. Nothing changes for us. That’s our aim from now until the end of the season.”

The Govan side left the Basque Country with a sour taste in the mouth.

Rangers claim they should have been awarded a penalty at 0-0 when striker Cyriel Dessers had his shirt pulled and ripped in the penalty box by home defender Yeray Alvarez.

Manager Barry Ferguson also claimed there was a handball in the Athletic penalty area early in the second half just before Rangers midfielder Nico Raskin’s shot struck a post early in the second half.

Former Aberdeen player Barron, who took over from injured Ridvan Yilmaz in the first half, said of the penalty claims: “I felt so at the time as well, I was right on the referee, but there’s nothing you can do, it’s out of our hands when it’s their decision, but if we’re looking back, it hurts. It hurts a lot.

“Obviously we put so much into the games over both ties and the better team won on the night.

“We’ve got to hold our hands up for that, but we gave it everything and we’re just so disappointed to be out.

“I think it’s been a great run, obviously, to come out the group stages and do so well, and get to that point.