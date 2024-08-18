Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cyriel Dessers revealed why Rangers players and staff celebrated enthusiastically with their ultras-style supporters group after Saturday’s 2-0 win over St Johnstone and stressed the “massive” importance of their backing.

The striker came off the bench at Hampden Park for the start of the second half of the Premier Sports Cup last-16 tie and opened the scoring in the 58th minute with a goal that was initially ruled out by referee Matthew McDermid before a VAR check ruled Dessers had not fouled Saints defender Jack Sanders.

Fellow substitute Ross McCausland scored a second in added time for the holders before the Rangers players and manager Philippe Clement went behind the goal for a show of unity with the Union Bears who had provided an atmosphere at odds with the rest of the Light Blues’ temporary home which – following their Champions League exit in midweek to Dynamo Kyiv – appeared less than half-full.

“It was obviously something we spoke about this week with the staff and players, but also you cannot force these things,” said 29-year-old Dessers, who was confused as to why his goal was not initially given, saying: “I didn’t try to trip him. My foot was on the ground and his foot was on top of mine.”

Rangers players celebrate in front of the fans after the final whistle in the Premier Sports Cup match at Hampden Park. (Photo by Steve Welsh/PA Wire)

He continued on the post-match celebrations: “It was good to show a little bit (of appreciation) to them as well and show that they are important to us. It’s massive.

“I’ve played at a big club before, Feyenoord, and there were moments when we were so tired at the end of a game, down or one man down and they pulled us through those moments.

“This crowd in its best moments is unbelievable. That’s what we need as a team.

“In the difficult moments, if they can get behind you, it gives you such a boost.

“Then for 10 minutes, you don’t feel your legs. You keep running. On those terms, this could be an amazing connection to have – in both ways. What they give us and what we can give back to them.

“It’s not only the Union Bears (but) at every away game, they are always there. They are always loud. We hear them here at Hampden as well.

“It’s not easy to come to a place which isn’t your real home but the way they do it, I have such respect for them.”

Dessers scored 22 times for Rangers last season after signing from Cremonese and is pleased to already be on three goals this term.

He said: “Obviously it’s a good feeling to score again. It’s always a pleasure. But it’s also an important goal which brings us to the next round.

“We had some good memories in the League Cup last season. I’m happy that we’ve started the same way.

“Personally, I think I’m quite pleased with my performances up until now.

“I think I’m doing the things the manager has asked me in terms of working for the team, all the small things and the details that I won’t annoy you with.

“Obviously I’m happy then to be at the end of some attacks and scoring some goals and providing assists.