Rangers: Delight for Steven Gerrard at Jermain Defoe loan deal

Rangers have boosted their Scottish Premiership title chances with the high-profile loan signing of Jermain Defoe.

The former England striker, a scorer of 162 Premier League goals, has moved to Ibrox on an 18-month deal from Bournemouth.

Locked level on points with Celtic, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard described Defoe’s signing as “a great addition to our dressing room”.

“I’m delighted to be able to welcome Jermain to Rangers,” said Gerrard about the 36-year-old with 273 club career goals. “He is an exceptionally talented striker and vastly experienced footballer who has scored goals at every club he has played for.

“We look forward to integrating him into the squad whilst we work in Tenerife over the next week.”

The loan deal for Defoe arrives following confirmation on Saturday of pre-contract agreements with Glen Kamara and Northern Ireland international Jordan Jones.

“It’s really helpful to get work on this front done early in the transfer window because it means we should be able to hit the ground running after the winter break,” said Rangers director of football Mark Allen. “I believe that is vitally important.”

Jones said on his official Twitter account: “Unbelievably proud day for me and my family, I’ve waited for this moment for a long time and today is a dream come true! #WATP. I’ve said it before and will say it again I couldn’t be more grateful to @KilmarnockFC for their support and backing the last 3 years. Without them I couldn’t of achieved this dream. I have give everything for the club and will continue to do so. Thankyou.”