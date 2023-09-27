Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bright start was rewarded when Abdallah Sima fired them ahead just 10 minutes into the game before Ridvan Yilmaz’s brilliant solo effort in the second half doubled the lead.

Two quickfire goals in the final 10 minutes put the game to bed as Sima found the net through a deflection before Ryan Jack struck late in stoppage time.

The win took Rangers into the final four of the competition, where they will play Hearts at Hampden Park in November.

Rangers' Abdallah Sima celebrates scoring his side's first goal in the 4-0 victory over Livingston in the Viaplay Cup quarter-final clash at Ibrox

Rangers set out their intentions early and started brightly with Ben Davies having a chance in the first two minutes after flicking James Tavernier’s corner wide of the post.

They tested Shamal George in the seventh minute with some neat build-up play around the box leading to Tavernier firing a powerful shot towards goal, forcing the Livi goalkeeper to react from point-blank range and he was quickly called into action again, punching away an inswinging corner.

The hosts earned their rewards as Sima broke down the left, appearing to nudge Jamie Brandon off the ball before cutting into the box to fire into the far top corner.

Livingston were unable to find an answer as Rangers exercised their dominance throughout the half, moving the ball all over the pitch and using the right flank in particular to create chances.

Daniel MacKay made some good moves down the right wing for the visitors and on a rare break into the Rangers half Stephen Kelly had a crack from outside of the box that flew wide.

It was a warning signal for dominant Rangers as the Lions began to see more of the ball after the break.

Tavernier’s crosses were causing problems and Sima had a shot saved from close range in the 58th minute before John Lundstram fired over the bar from distance.

Livi came close to levelling with a great chance in the 61st minute as a corner was whipped in but Ayo Obileye headed just wide of the post.

Cyriel Dessers then made a great run into the middle of the box but was unable to put a shot away before Tavernier’s effort was well held by George.

Yilmaz doubled Rangers’ lead with a superb solo effort that saw him charge down the centre of the pitch from inside his own half before blasting the ball into the bottom left corner.

They continued to push and had a few half chances as Dessers headed over the bar before Sam Lammers curled an effort wide.

An energetic move stemming from the left saw the ball switched to Tavernier on the right and the captain found Lammers in the box, but good defending from the Lions forced the Dutch forward to fire over the bar.

Rangers scored in quick succession, finding the third in the 84th minute as Sima struck from a tight angle and was deflected into the net by Luiyi de Lucas.