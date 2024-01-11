Rangers forward Sam Lammers returns to Eredivisie with loan spell at Utrecht
The 26-year-old Dutch forward signed for the cinch Premiership club from Atalanta last June on a four-year contract.
However, Lammers has managed just two goals for the Light Blues in 31 appearances - 19 as a starter. The attacker has also seen Michael Beale, the manager who signed him in the summer, replaced by Philippe Clement, who has deemed him surplus to requirements for the remainder of this term.
A short statement from Rangers on Wednesday read: "Sam Lammers has joined Eredivisie side Utrecht on a loan deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.
"Everyone at Rangers wishes Sam well for his loan spell."
Lammers, a former Netherlands Under-21 international, will be hoping to revive his career in the Eredivisie, where he previously played with first club PSV Eindhoven and Heerenveen.
"We welcome a driven striker in Sam," says Utrecht technical director Jordy Zuidam told the Dutch club's website. "He has specific qualities that we can use within the team.
"He knows the Eredivisie well, has gained experience abroad in recent years and can be deployed immediately. We are happy that Sam chose us and we can count on him for the rest of this season."