Rangers 'hope to have full house' for Champions League clash

The Scottish Premiership champions have already been given the green light to admit 8,500 supporters for Saturday’s friendly against Brighton with 12,750 cleared to attend Sunday's glamour match with Real Madrid.

The Gers have also been granted permission for 17,000 fans to attend the first game of their title defence against Livingston on July 31.

Season ticket-holders will be balloted for the league match while priority for this weekend’s matches will be given to MyGers members and supporters enrolled in the home friendly scheme.

Rangers will play their Champions League qualifier against HJK Helsinki or Malmö FF

A statement from the club read: “Following further discussions with the Scottish Government and local authorities, Rangers have been granted permission to host 8,500 supporters at Saturday’s match with Brighton & Hove Albion, and 12,750 at Sunday’s Real Madrid fixture.

“The stadium capacity for the upcoming Scottish Premiership opener with Livingston has also been set, with 17,000 fans permitted to attend on July 31.

"Under current Scottish Government roadmap plans, it is our expectation that we will have a full house at Ibrox for our UEFA Champions League qualifier with Malmö FF or HJK Helsinki on August 10.”