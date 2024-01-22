​Rangers defender Leon King feels he has been given a new lease of life following talks with manager Philippe Clement.

Rangers' Leon King. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

The 20-year-old has made three substitute appearances under Clement after finding action hard to come by under Michael Beale.

After making 20 appearances under Giovanni van Bronckhorst last season, King had to wait five months before getting any game time under Beale and was given some run-outs in the final games of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clement's arrival in November gave King fresh hope and he made his first appearance of the season under the Belgian last month.

Now he has been told he is part of Clement's plans for the second half of the campaign, with the prospect of a loan move ruled out.

The Scotland Under-21 international said: "I got an injury in pre-season which set me back a bit. The new manager coming in has been a real boost for me and my confidence and I have managed to get back on the pitch.

"I have had a talk with the manager and it went really well. I am really happy at the club and I love staying here and I am just happy playing wherever the manager wants me to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The manager said to stay here and fight for my spot so that's what I will do.

"As a young one, that gives me a lot of confidence and gives me the chance to concentrate on myself.

"He has been great with all the lads since he walked through the door. I think we needed that, the group is a lot closer now with the management.

"It's nice to know what the manager thinks of you and what his plans are for you. It was great he was able to sit down with the whole squad and tell them what the plans were. It gives us a team the confidence to just go out and play our game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's difficult being a young one coming into the first team because you don't really know where you stand. But now after the talks with the manager I have real confidence and a spring in my step and I am raring to go."