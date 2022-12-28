The Colombia international scored in the 13th minute with a header followed by Connor Goldson and Malik Tillman goals before Morelos had to come off.

Strikers Kemar Roofe and Antonio Colak were both available again, but not in the squad although they may be called upon for the visit of league leaders Celtic on January 2.

Beale, who has won all four games as Gers boss, said: "We had a bit of a red flag after the Aberdeen game, to be fair. He was due to come off just as we scored the third goal, because he felt some tightness in his hamstring.

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos celebrates scoring against Motherwell

"So obviously he missed the Ross County game, only came on for the last 30 minutes and felt fine, so we started him tonight.

"I believe it's tightness. So hopefully he's come off at the right time before it's anything bigger.

"He's had to go to the well because we've had very limited options there with Kemar and Antonio out.

"They're both fit to go. They're physically fit, in terms of training. But whether they've got 90 minutes in them at this moment in time, you would probably say no. So it's good to have them back.

"If Alfredo is not ready, they will share the minutes and play. I think it's important that they are back for us.

"I think Antonio and Kemar only need a moment to change the game so it is nice to have them. Ideally it would be off the bench"

Despite 12 points from 12 as Gers boss, Beale is still not happy with performances.

He said: "It's three points, a clean sheet, that was it. We were disjointed again.

“It wasn't free-flowing, I won't sit here and pull the wool over anyone's eyes. It wasn't what I wanted it to be. #

"If you had said to me we would take 12 points from these four games, with a couple of clean sheets leading into the next game, I would have taken it. I would have liked us to be playing with a bit more rhythm.”

