Rangers midfielder John Lundstram has Hibernian red card downgraded to yellow
Rangers’ John Lundstram has had his Hibernian red card downgraded to a yellow on appeal.
The Light Blues midfielder was sent packing by referee Willie Collum at Easter Road on Saturday for a challenge on Martin Boyle where he slid in to bring the Hibs attacker down from behind with no chance of winning the ball.
Collum had shown a yellow card to Hibs midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes in the first half for a similar attempt to stop Lundstram breaking clear.
Gers substitute striker Alfredo Morelos was also sent off for striking Marijan Cabraja with his arm before the home side grabbed a last-gasp leveller to draw 2-2.
Rangers submitted an appeal and a fast-track tribunal decided to downgrade the sending off to a caution, leaving Lundstram free to face Ross County at Ibrox this weekend.
The Scottish Football Association released a statement regarding the outcome of the case, which read: “Claim partially upheld. A1 – Serious Foul Play; the original sanction is rescinded, and replaced by cautionable offence B1B. Recklessly trips or attempts to trip an opponent.”