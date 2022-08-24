Rangers midfielder John Lundstram has Hibernian red card downgraded to yellow

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Light Blues midfielder was sent packing by referee Willie Collum at Easter Road on Saturday for a challenge on Martin Boyle where he slid in to bring the Hibs attacker down from behind with no chance of winning the ball.

Collum had shown a yellow card to Hibs midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes in the first half for a similar attempt to stop Lundstram breaking clear.

Gers substitute striker Alfredo Morelos was also sent off for striking Marijan Cabraja with his arm before the home side grabbed a last-gasp leveller to draw 2-2.

John Lundstram was sent off against Hibs

Rangers submitted an appeal and a fast-track tribunal decided to downgrade the sending off to a caution, leaving Lundstram free to face Ross County at Ibrox this weekend.