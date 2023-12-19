“The club will consider its position before participating in any further SPFL led hearings.

Rangers have expressed “extreme disappointment” after confirming their fans will not be at Celtic Park for the cinch Premiership game on December 30.

Rangers players and fans celebrate on Sunday at Hampden Park during the Viaplay Cup final. (Photo by Steve Welsh/PA Wire)

Celtic refused around 700 tickets for the trip to Ibrox earlier in the season, citing safety concerns, with the Parkhead club keen for a return to the more traditional away allocation at both grounds of around 7,500 supporters.

Rangers were keen to take 7-800 tickets for the trip to the east end of Glasgow and took their case to the Scottish Professional Football League but despite SPFL Rule I27 currently stating that “the home club must make provision for the admission of such reasonable numbers of visiting supporters” the Ibrox club were left unhappy.

Rangers released a statement which read: “Despite winning a case put to an SPFL board sub-committee, Rangers FC, with extreme disappointment, will not have any supporters present at Parkhead for the Old Firm match on December 30.

“The sub-committee agreed with Rangers that Celtic FC’s stance of providing zero tickets to Rangers’ fans was unreasonable.

“Despite the fact that the sub-committee agreed with Rangers, the sub-committee was unwilling to determine what a ‘reasonable’ number of tickets for the fixture would be.

“The sub-committee was unable to determine this reasonable number due to the fact that the other party had not submitted enough evidence on this issue, despite having ample opportunity to do so in the weeks and months leading up to the hearing.

“Rangers’ position has always been clear. We want away fans from all clubs at our stadium and wish for that to be reciprocated when we travel to other clubs’ grounds.

“This decision calls into question the effectiveness, and highlights the procedural defects, of SPFL Rule I27.

“To Rangers, it is grossly unfair that if a club (in this case Celtic) fails to submit sufficient evidence as part of such proceedings, it effectively ties the hands of a sub-committee in being able to determine what a reasonable number of tickets should be; especially when the sub-committee agrees that the reasonable number cannot be zero.

“Conversely, if a club (in this case Rangers) complies fully and provides all necessary information in good faith, it can still be penalised.

“The club will consider its position before participating in any further SPFL led hearings.

“Rangers, alongside several other SPFL clubs, also looks forward to the overdue findings of the ongoing, protracted SPFL Governance review.