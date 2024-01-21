​Robby McCrorie got his first Rangers start of the season against Dumbarton on Saturday and admits he wants more action.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement applauds the fans at the end of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup fourth-round win over Dumbarton. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has played second fiddle to Jack Butland this season but was given his chance by Philippe Clement in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup fourth-round tie at a wet and wild Dumbarton stadium.

McCrorie, whose last start before this weekend was away to St Mirren in May 2023, made a good save in the first half from Michael Ruth but in the end the cinch Premiership side ran out easy 4-1 winners.

Goals from John Lundstram, Cyriel Dessers, skipper James Tavernier - from the spot - and substitute Scott Wright rendered Matthew Shiels' goal a consolation for Stevie Farrell's League Two side.

McCrorie, who has had loan spells at Berwick Rangers, Morton, Queen of the South and Livingston, told Rangers' YouTube channel: "It feels like a long time. Obviously I want to be playing a lot more than I am.

"I just like the feeling that you've contributed, being a part of it, just playing 90 minutes.

"It's just something I always want to do. I think everybody is the same, that's all you want to do in football, play games so I just make sure I'm ready for whenever I'm called upon.

"I'm not going to lie, I don't enjoy not playing.

"I do want to be playing every week but you can't go in a huff, you do need to be ready all the time.

"So I take a lot of pride in working hard every day, giving everything in training because I think when you do that and you come into games, you're more comfortable and you're ready for it."

Rangers return to cinch Premiership duty against Hibernian at Easter Road on Wednesday night.

The Light Blues, who had a January training camp in Spain, are eight points behind league leaders Celtic but have two games in hand.

McCrorie said: "The last couple of weeks we've got in a lot of training but it is to set us up for the next few months.

"It will be relentless, it will be non-stop, there will be games every three days again and there is a lot to look forward to."

Clement was pleased that his side “did what I asked, to be professional” against League Two opposition.

Lundstram is one of five first-team players out of contract at the end of the season but Clement has not given up on the prospect of the former Sheffield United midfielder staying at Ibrox.

He said: “It is a financial thing between him and the club. Both parties show interest to do that, that’s clear, so we are going to see in the next couple of weeks and months.

“He is in a situation where he can sign somewhere else but it is clear that he feels good at the club and everybody tells me he is showing a better level than he did at the beginning of this season, so I want to see him continue like that then I think there will be a solution between the two parties.”