The Dutchman was sacked on Monday prompting a number of names to be linked with the vacant post, including a return for Steven Gerrard, former Burnley boss Sean Dyche and Ralph Hasenhüttl, the Austrian who worked with Ross Wilson at Southampton.

Yet an early front-runner emerged in Michael Beale, a key lieutenant during Gerrard’s three-season stint at Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Rangers are set to make their move. The Scottish Sun reports there has been no communication between the club and Queens Park Rangers despite both Wilson and managing director Stewart Robertson having spent time in London poring over possible candidates. Interest in Beale will now be stepped up.

Rangers are set to approach Michael Beale to become the club's new manager. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

After a successful start to life in the Championship, the 42-year-old was wanted by Wolves earlier this season but opted to stay at Loftus Road for the club’s project. A move to Ibrox, however, appeals to Beale who is a highly thought of coach.

He was taken to Sao Paulo as part of Rogerio Ceni’s management team and likewise to Rangers when Gerrard took over in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beale returned to Ibrox earlier this season as a fan, spending time with supporters and noting the Govan ground was “my home”.

It is an appointment which will likely be welcomed by the Rangers faithful with the coach still popular. He will take on a difficult challenge with the team nine points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership but also an opportunity to rebuild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was sacked as Rangers manager on Monday. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

However, Beale is not the number one choice with club legend Ally McCoist, who appears to have reservations about bringing the 42-year-old back to Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s all-time record goalscorer previously admitted he was “really not sure” whether Beale had the managerial experience required.

Questioned by talkSPORT colleague Alan Brazil over whether Beale was the right man for the role, McCoist replied: “The fact is that he probably knows Rangers having been there with Steven. He knows the players, knows the city, knows all the set-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would imagine that would come into play in his decision – if and when he’s offered the job. It’s an interesting one because there hasn’t been any real clear-cut candidate.