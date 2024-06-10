Rangers boss Philippe Clement. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Rangers have announced the signing of 20-year-old AC Milan defender Clinton Nsiala.

The former France Under-16 international will join the Light Blues on July 1 after playing for the youth sides of Nantes and Milan, and getting a taste of the Italian club’s first team as an unused substitute.

He joins Jefte and Oscar Cortes in signing for the Gers this summer.

Ibrox director of recruitment Nils Koppen told the club’s website: “We are excited to add a talented young player in Clinton to the squad.

“He joins as an exciting talent who we believe can develop and take his next steps under our manager, Philippe Clement, and his staff.”

Rangers recently agreed a deal to sign Cortes after the Colombian winger did enough to impress Clement before his loan stint from Lens was wrecked by injury.

The 20-year-old initially joined the Ibrox club in January and made seven appearances prior to undergoing surgery on a season-ending muscular issue he sustained in the 2-1 win at Kilmarnock on February 28.

Cortes has now signed for Rangers on a fresh one-year loan deal from Lens, with an agreement already in place for the Ibrox club to buy him in the summer of 2025 on a four-year contract through to 2029.