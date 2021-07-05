Rangers sign midfielder John Lundstram on free transfer

The 27-year-old former Everton trainee was a regular in the Blades team during their two-year stay in the Premier League.

Manager Steven Gerrard told the Rangers website: “John is a player I have known for some time and knew he would enhance our squad.

“Having played in the Premiership, he has the undoubted quality to enhance our midfield with his technical ability and physicality and I was impressed with his attitude and ambition when we spoke over recent weeks. John is a winner and knows what is required to succeed at a club of this stature.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Lundstram has joined Rangers after leaving Sheffield United

“He will add steel and presence to our midfield along with his quality which makes our squad much stronger, and to procure a player of John’s profile and experience is very pleasing.