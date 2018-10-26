Rangers skipper James Tavernier is dreaming of silverware before Aberdeen encounter

James Tavernier admits he would love to become the first Rangers skipper since David Weir to get his hands on a major trophy.

It is seven years since former Scotland defender Weir hoisted the Scottish Premier League title aloft.

Lee McCulloch and Lee Wallace took up the armband as the liquidation crisis of 2012 forced the club to battle its way back up for the Third Division.

But the wait to deposit one of Scottish football’s big three prizes in the Ibrox trophy room lingers on.

Steven Gerrard’s team can take a step closer to ending that drought when they face Aberdeen in Sunday’s Betfred Cup semi-final at Hampden and Tavernier is determined to claim his place in the club’s history books.

“That’s why the gaffer came here and why I came here,” he said. “I want to lift trophies while I’m here and being captain, I’d love to do it this year.

“The fans deserve a trophy and so does the club. It’s down to us players to deliver that.”

Gerrard’s main worry ahead of the game will be finding someone replace Alfredo Morelos -who issuspended - and Kyle Lafferty cup-tied.

Tavernier said: “The gaffer has brought in top professionals over the summer and with the attacking threat we have got, the guys can play in different positions.

“It’s obviously a loss to lose Alfredo and Kyle who is cup-tied. But I think we’ve got more than enough to give Aberdeen’s defence a hard time.”