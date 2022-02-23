Rangers staring at £1million windfall in crucial financial period for club

For those in the Rangers boardroom, there will also be a significant financial consideration at play as they watch the second leg of the Europa League knockout round play-off tie unfold.

The Scottish champions’ stunning 4-2 win in Dortmund last week has left them in prime position to reach the last 16 of the tournament for a third consecutive season.

If they can complete the job against the Bundesliga giants, it will be worth an additional €1.2 million in UEFA prize money alone – around £1 million.

As Rangers look to progress to what their managing director Stewart Robertson recently stated is a ‘very probable profitable situation this season’, sustained European income is a key factor.

After the disappointment of failing to reach the Champions League group stage this season, another positive Europa League campaign was crucial for Rangers who posted a loss of over £24 million last year as their overall revenues slumped by 19 per cent amid the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They received £11.7 million from their run to the last 16 of the Europa League last season, the absence of supporters from home games taking that figure down from the £20.7 million they earned in reaching the same stage in 2019-20.

With fans back inside Ibrox this season, Rangers can anticipate exceeding £20 million in European revenue again if they reach the last 16.

From UEFA prize money alone, they have already assured themselves of €6.36 million (around £5.3 million) by reaching the knockout round play-offs of the Europa League.

Ticket sales, corporate and commercial revenue and their share of the TV market pool is likely to be worth in the region of £15 million.

If Rangers beat Borussia Dortmund, they will have the opportunity to add to that pot.

There is €1.8 million of UEFA prize money for reaching the quarter-finals and a further €2.8 million for the semi-finalists.