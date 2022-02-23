Rangers staring at £1million windfall in crucial financial period for club
For Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his players, the only incentive in their minds at Ibrox on Thursday night will be the professional pride and prestige which overcoming Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League would provide.
For those in the Rangers boardroom, there will also be a significant financial consideration at play as they watch the second leg of the Europa League knockout round play-off tie unfold.
The Scottish champions’ stunning 4-2 win in Dortmund last week has left them in prime position to reach the last 16 of the tournament for a third consecutive season.
If they can complete the job against the Bundesliga giants, it will be worth an additional €1.2 million in UEFA prize money alone – around £1 million.
As Rangers look to progress to what their managing director Stewart Robertson recently stated is a ‘very probable profitable situation this season’, sustained European income is a key factor.
After the disappointment of failing to reach the Champions League group stage this season, another positive Europa League campaign was crucial for Rangers who posted a loss of over £24 million last year as their overall revenues slumped by 19 per cent amid the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
They received £11.7 million from their run to the last 16 of the Europa League last season, the absence of supporters from home games taking that figure down from the £20.7 million they earned in reaching the same stage in 2019-20.
With fans back inside Ibrox this season, Rangers can anticipate exceeding £20 million in European revenue again if they reach the last 16.
From UEFA prize money alone, they have already assured themselves of €6.36 million (around £5.3 million) by reaching the knockout round play-offs of the Europa League.
Ticket sales, corporate and commercial revenue and their share of the TV market pool is likely to be worth in the region of £15 million.
If Rangers beat Borussia Dortmund, they will have the opportunity to add to that pot.
There is €1.8 million of UEFA prize money for reaching the quarter-finals and a further €2.8 million for the semi-finalists.
The prize money at stake in the Seville final on 18 May is €4.6 million for the runners-up and €8.6 million for the winners.