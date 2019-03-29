Rangers: Steven Gerrard and Celtic rival Neil Lennon united in support of Gary McAllister after Leeds assault

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister will miss Sunday’s Celtic Park derby following the incident in Leeds when he was punched in the face.

The former Leeds midfielder needed hospital treatment after the assault that took place at 4am on Sunday morning.

West Yorkshire Police announced that a 32-year-old man had been arrested before being released under investigation. They are continuing their enquiries.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said: “It’s a shame he is not going to be with us. I took the decision out of Gary’s hands.

“He is recovering well but I think it’s better he rests, recovers and gets himself 100 per cent right, and we get Gary McAllister back when he can be the real Gary McAllister. But it’s a shame. I wish he was going to be with us.”

Gerrard’s opposite number, Neil Lennon, has also been the victim of an assault.

“My thoughts are with Gary, straight away,” Lennon said. “It is horrific and I am sorry that he is not going to be in the dugout.

“He is a great football guy, I have known him a long time.

“He certainly doesn’t deserve that and I hope they get the culprit and he gets what’s coming to him and justice is served. It is abhorrent.

“He is there with his wife as well, so from all of us here, get well soon Gary and hope to see you soon.”