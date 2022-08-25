Rangers to face Liverpool in Champions League

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year's runners-up were paired with Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men in Thursday evening's draw.

The English and Scottish sides will also face Ajax and Napoli in Group A.

For the first time since the 2007/08 campaign, Scotland has two teams at this stage of the Champions League after Rangers’ 1-0 win over PSV on Wednesday allowed them to join Celtic in the group stages, whose place was already assured after winning the cinch Premiership last season.

Former Turkish player Hamit Altintop (C) holds the Champions League trophy on stage before the draw

Celtic have been pitted against current Champions League holders Real Madrid in the group stages of the competition.

The other two teams in Group F are German outfit RB Leipzig and Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk.