Rangers to face Liverpool in Champions League
Rangers will face Liverpool in the group stages of the Champions League.
Last year's runners-up were paired with Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men in Thursday evening's draw.
The English and Scottish sides will also face Ajax and Napoli in Group A.
For the first time since the 2007/08 campaign, Scotland has two teams at this stage of the Champions League after Rangers’ 1-0 win over PSV on Wednesday allowed them to join Celtic in the group stages, whose place was already assured after winning the cinch Premiership last season.
Celtic have been pitted against current Champions League holders Real Madrid in the group stages of the competition.
The other two teams in Group F are German outfit RB Leipzig and Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk.
UEFA will now work to set the fixture list in the next 24-48 hours, with the midweek gameweeks as follows: September 6-7, September 13-14, October 4-5, October 11-12, October 25-26, November 1-2.