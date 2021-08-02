Rangers to face Olympiacos or Ludogorets if they make Champions League progress
Rangers will take on Olympiacos or Ludogorets in the Champions League play-offs if they get past Malmo.
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 12:30 pm
Steven Gerrard’s side open their qualifying campaign in Sweden on Tuesday. They and Malmo were unseeded for the play-off draw.
Olympiacos are favourites to get past the Bulgarian side as they look to reach the Champions League group stage for the fourth time in five years.
They lost to Arsenal in the last 16 of the Europa League last season after knocking the Gunners out of the same competition the previous year.
Ludogorets finished bottom of their Europa League group last season but have Champions League group experience in 2014-15 and 2016-17.
Rangers or Malmo will be at home first in the play-offs on August 17-18.