Rangers to open contract talks with Alfredo Morelos

The Colombian international striker’s current deal at the Ibrox club is scheduled to expire in the summer of 2023 and van Bronckhorst is keen to assess the player’s willingness to further extend his stay in Glasgow.

Morelos, who joined Rangers from HJK Helsinki for £1 million in 2017, has consistently been linked with moves away from the club who have previously turned down offers from Lille and Porto for him.

The 25-year-old, who has scored 109 goals in 213 appearances for Rangers, has appeared far more settled in recent months.

Rangers are ready to start contract talks with Alfredo Morelos

He re-emphasised his value to the team on Sunday when he scored twice in their 5-0 win over Hearts at Ibrox, having missed the previous three league matches due to international duty.

“I haven’t had a chat with him about his long term future yet but he is definitely a player who is important for us and for the club as well,” said van Bronckhorst ahead of tonight’s clash with Hibs.

“He is enjoying his football at the moment. If your player is out of contract after next season, of course the talks will happen somewhere this year to see what the future is for both sides.

“But I am happy with Morelos and happy with the performances that he is putting in on the pitch. More than happy with him. Contract wise, somewhere this season I think talks will begin.”

While Morelos grabbed the headlines against Hearts, van Bronckhorst was also gratified by the wider attacking threat his team posed as they bounced back from their 3-0 Old Firm defeat at Celtic Park.

“Of course Morelos is important for our play, as you saw against Hearts, and the link-up play and his runs and his presence in the 18 yard box,” he added.

“The threat we had on Sunday was in different areas, you saw different goal scorers.

“Morelos got two but there were also three different other scorers and that is what you want.

“You want a team that is capable of creating chances, not only from players up front but also from midfield players. That is very important in our game.”